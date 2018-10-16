News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Fire Marshal Investigating Cause of Village of Four Seasons House Fire

The cause of a fire that destroyed a home in the Village of Four Seasons is under investigation. Personnel from several different departments were called early Saturday afternoon to the location in the area of Kay’s Point Road, near the 6-mile marker by water, and found the house more than 80-percent engulfed with nearby structures in danger. Lake Ozark Fire Chief Mark Amsinger says crews were able to attack the blaze and bring it under control in about an hour-and-a-half.

Amsinger also says one problem they did encounter was bringing in a lot of equipment to the scene.

 

 Fire personnel were on the scene for about five-and-a-half hours.

