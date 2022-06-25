Safety first…that’s the word coming from the Missouri Division of Fire Safety if you have any plans to do a private fireworks display.

Fire Marshal Tim Bean says there are several safety tips to follow to minimize the chances of you, or someone with you, from becoming the victim of a fireworks malfunction or mishap.

Stats indicate, in 2020 alone, 18 people died from non-occupational fireworks incidents compared to only 12 in 2019.

There were also more than 15,000 people injured in 2020 compared to 10,000 in 2019.

And, in addition to the human toll nationwide, fireworks have started thousands of fires causing more than $100-million damage since 2018.