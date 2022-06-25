News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Community Events Health Local News State News

Fire Marshal Urges Safety When Using Home Fireworks

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 23, 2022 , ,

Safety first…that’s the word coming from the Missouri Division of Fire Safety if you have any plans to do a private fireworks display.

Fire Marshal Tim Bean says there are several safety tips to follow to minimize the chances of you, or someone with you, from becoming the victim of a fireworks malfunction or mishap.

Stats indicate, in 2020 alone, 18 people died from non-occupational fireworks incidents compared to only 12 in 2019.

There were also more than 15,000 people injured in 2020 compared to 10,000 in 2019.

And, in addition to the human toll nationwide, fireworks have started thousands of fires causing more than $100-million damage since 2018.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Crime Local News Top Stories

Meth and Fentanyl Seized in Miller County Drug Bust

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Top Stories

BREAKING: Osage Beach Outlet Mall Project Hits Brick Wall…Cancelled

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News Promotions Top Stories

Slap Fighting Championships Comes to Lake of the Ozarks

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News Top Stories

Meth and Fentanyl Seized in Miller County Drug Bust

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Top Stories

BREAKING: Osage Beach Outlet Mall Project Hits Brick Wall…Cancelled

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News Promotions Top Stories

Slap Fighting Championships Comes to Lake of the Ozarks

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Crime Local News

Miller County “Most Wanted” List

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com