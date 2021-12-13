If you were planning to do any burning today (Monday) you might want to wait.

The National Weather Service has placed the entire lake area under a “Elevated Fire Conditions” category.

Officials say with dry conditions, low humidity and high winds of up to 25 miles an hour expected today, that can cause fires to spread rapidly.

“Our intention here is not to create a hardship on landowners, but rather to give them information so they can make good decisions when to burn. Today we’re asking them not to burn because it’s dangerous” says Fire Chief Ed Hancock with the Gravois Fire Protection District.

He tells KRMS News you should always check with your local fire district before doing any type burning, just to make sure conditions are safe.

In the past, small leaf fires have resulted in major brush fires due to conditions like we’re seeing today.