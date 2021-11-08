News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Fire Officials Say It’s A Good Idea To Replace Your Smoke Detector Every 10 Years

By

Many changed batteries in smoke alarms over the weekend, but fire officials say you should also check the dates of effectiveness for the smoke alarms themselves “Make sure your detectors are not over 10 years old. You’ll want to keep them no longer than 10 years, if it’s older…you’ll want to replace it right away.”

Osage Beach Fire Captain Jeff Mellencamp says that most smoke alarms have time stamps on them or a place to write in the dates for when you put the devices into service.

Captain Mellencamp made his comments on KRMS during this past weekend’s “Servpro Smoke Detector Battery Giveaway.”

The event was held at Dierbergs in Osage Beach.

