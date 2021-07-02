News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Fire Officials Stress Fireworks Safety For Holiday Weekend

By

Fire officials all over Lake of the Ozarks are getting ready for a busy Independence Day weekend, with lots of people and lots of fireworks.

But there’s a common theme going around about mixing fireworks and alcohol.

“Have someone who’s not been drinking to manage the fireworks, because 9 times out of 10….if you take someone mixing vodka or rum with high velocity fireworks, it usually doesn’t turn out well” says Deputy Fire Chief John Scheper with the Gravois Fire Protection District.

He tells KRMS News what he thinks is the most dangerous kind of fireworks, and it’s one you might not be expecting “Sparklers burn at like 11 hundred degrees…it’s basically like an arc-welder. We actually see more eye and finger injuries, arm injuries and burns…all by sparklers, more than anything else…and yet you see 3-year-old’s dancing around with sparklers.”

Scheper says its best to go see a professional fireworks display for the 4th of July and there are numerous events planned for the Lake Area this weekend.

Filed Under: Entertainment, Local News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com