Fire & Safety Event July 14th

After two fatal fires that claimed the lives of nine children, the lake area community is stepping up to make sure you have smoke detectors and know how to prevent similar tragedies from occurring. That will be the focus of a fire safety and prevention event coming up next weekend in Osage Beach. Rick Kruse from Farmers Insurance and the Community Foundation of the Lake says they’ll be giving out smoke detectors and vital information.

NEWS-7-3-18 Rick Kruse - 3rd July 2018

Lake Ozark, Osage Beach, Sunrise Beach, Mid-County, and Gravois Fire Protection Districts will all be on hand at the Hy-Vee parking lot for that event July 14th. It’s scheduled to last from 11am until 2pm.