Firearms Portion Of Deer Season Underway & Numbers Are Above 92,000

Opening weekend of the November firearms deer hunting season sees a statewide harvest of more than 92-thousand.

That’s according to figures provided by the department of conservation.

In the lake area, Benton County led the way with a harvest of 1,461 followed by Morgan County with 1,320…Miller County with 860…and Camden County with 806.

Statewide…Franklin, Texas and Callaway counties reported the highest harvest numbers.

The season comes to an end one half-hour after sunset on the 22nd of this month.