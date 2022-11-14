News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News State News Top Stories

Firearms Portion Of Deer Season Underway & Numbers Are Above 92,000

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Nov 14, 2022 , ,

Opening weekend of the November firearms deer hunting season sees a statewide harvest of more than 92-thousand.

That’s according to figures provided by the department of conservation.

In the lake area, Benton County led the way with a harvest of 1,461 followed by Morgan County with 1,320…Miller County with 860…and Camden County with 806.

Statewide…Franklin, Texas and Callaway counties reported the highest harvest numbers.

The season comes to an end one half-hour after sunset on the 22nd of this month.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Business Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Ameren warns customers to be aware of aggressive new scammer tactics

Nov 14, 2022 News Press Release
Local News State News Top Stories

Winter Precipitation Forecast On Monday & Motorists Are Advised To Slow Down, Plan Extra Time

Nov 14, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News Top Stories

Community Foundation Receives Grant Money From OB Walmart

Nov 14, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Ameren warns customers to be aware of aggressive new scammer tactics

Nov 14, 2022 News Press Release
Local News State News Top Stories

Winter Precipitation Forecast On Monday & Motorists Are Advised To Slow Down, Plan Extra Time

Nov 14, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News Top Stories

Community Foundation Receives Grant Money From OB Walmart

Nov 14, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Top Stories

Retired Osage Beach Firefighter Loses Battle With Cancer

Nov 14, 2022 Reporter John Rogger