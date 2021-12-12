Friday certainly stunk for an Osage Beach Firefighter who showed up to a residential fire off KK.

Osage Beach, MO – The Osage Beach Fire Protection District (OBFPD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at a condominium complex off Highway KK at 12:33 p.m. on Friday, December 10. Upon arrival, crews reported a small 2-story commercial structure with smoke showing from the eaves, and reported crews were making an offensive attack on the fire. Less than one minute after making entry, a Mayday for a firefighter falling through the floor was transmitted. Other crew members immediately located the firefighter and held on until others could assist. The firefighter had fallen into the complex’s waste treatment vat but managed to grab onto a walkway to prevent from being totally submerged until he could be rescued and removed from the structure by other interior crews.

The fire was quickly brought under control and the firefighter was evaluated. He suffered no injuries and gross decontamination was immediately performed. The cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious remains under investigation. Crews from Mid-County and Lake Ozark Fire Protection Districts assisted at the scene while Gravois Fire Protection District backfilled OBFPD station.

The firefighter was assisting advancing the hose and fell into the open vat. Initially it was thought that he had fallen through the floor but after the smoke cleared and property representatives arrived, the scope of the potential hazard was discovered, and further decontamination performed.