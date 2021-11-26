Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Camdenton Restaurant

Mid-County firefighters make quick work of a commercial structure fire at a Camdenton restaurant. Chief Scott Frandsen says the call to the Ixtapa Mexican Grill and Cantina on West U.S. Highway-54 was received shortly before 2:00 Thanksgiving morning. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered smoke coming from the door to the restaurant and the actual fire inside a mechanical closet. The blaze was extinguished and the smoke ventilated from the restaurant. Employees of the restaurant reported that nobody was inside when firefighters arrived at the scene and there were no injuries. Damage was confined to the mechanical closet and the fire is under investigation. Personnel from Osage Beach assisted at the scene while Sunrise Beach personnel were canceled enroute.