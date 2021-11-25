News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Firefighters Fight Natural Cover Fire That Burns Up To 1,000 Acres In Montreal

By

Mid-County firefighters team up with conservation officials have finally got control over what was a very large natural cover fire.

Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says crews were called Sunday afternoon to the area off Franklin Road, in Montreal, and discovered about 600-acres ablaze “We know the basic area of where it started. We’ve been interviewing some neighbors and we might have someone that may have seen something, like someone was burning some leaves and it got away from them. But we’re still working on that with the Department of Conservation.”

There were no injuries or any structures damaged, despite the fire burning up to 3 or more days.

The smoke from the fire was so thick, it covered portions of Linn Creek and Camdenton with a haze for most of Sunday into Monday.

Frandsen also stresses that now is NOT a good time to do any open burning “Conditions are extremely dry right now and we’re having extremely windy conditions at times…so please, just refrain from burning.”

Filed Under: Local News

