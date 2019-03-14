News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Firefighters to Train at Trillium Lane Home Slated for Demolition

Some residents in the Four Seasons area will be seeing a lot of fire fighter activity over the next couple months. Lake Ozark Fire Protection District and other area firefighters are going to be doing some training using a home that’s scheduled to be demolished. The home is located at the end of Trillium Lane. You can expect to see a lot of the large apparatus and even the new Lake Ozark fire boat taking part in the training. They’ll be making several trips in and out of the area.

