Fireworks Makers Recommend You Buy Early As Supply Is Short

If you plan to set off fireworks in the Lake Area on the Fourth of July, the nation’s largest consumer-based fireworks company says you might want to shop early.

For the second straight year, Phantom Fireworks there could be a shortage of fireworks.

The company says supply chains are facing slower turnaround times due to lagging global shipments.

Phantom Fireworks says sales surged to record highs last year while numerous communities around Missouri and the U-S cancelled or postponed fireworks displays because of the pandemic.