Fireworks Sales Are Underway Across The Ozarks

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 22, 2022 , ,

The tents have been up for a couple weeks but now the shelves are stocked and the fireworks sales season is officially underway.

KRMS News hit the streets and talked to Kristin, out of Buffalo-Missouri, who runs a stand in Eldon supplied by the Hale Fireworks Company…“We’ve been doing this for about three or four years now. We’re usually pretty good, a lot of good people here. We’ve spoke to the Fire Marshal and all is good…no new rules or laws that we have to be changing for.”

And, for one of the most popular types of fireworks snatched up in the lake area? “Cakes. It’s the box that you light once and you’ve got a whole show.”

The final day for sales of fireworks is Tuesday, July 5th.

