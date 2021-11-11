News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

First Amendment Rights Raised After ATF Raid

An ATF raid of an Osage Beach gun shop this week is raising questions about First Amendment rights. At issue, was the ATF taking the cell phone and preventing the brother of Skelton Tactical owner, Jim Skelton, from video-recording what was happening during the raid…

      NEWS-11-12-2021 FIRST AMENDMENT - 11th November 2021

Ike Skelton, owner of Skelton Lock and Key, also had any firearms in his possession from his business which adjoins the tactical business. At issue, now, is the First Amendment which allows for the video and audio recording of federal agents with, or without, their consent as long as their operations are not being interfered with. A number of U.S. Courts of Appeals have upheld that right which, by definition, overrides any state or federal laws that would otherwise prohibit such recordings. Skelton goes on to tell KRMS that plans are underway to look into potential action to be taken against the ATF.

