It doesn’t take very long for the first boating while intoxicated arrest for the official holiday weekend at Lake of the Ozarks. As a matter of fact, the highway patrol says it happened around 9:15 Friday night when a 40-year-old man from Runnells, Iowa, was stopped for it. He is identified as a prior offender and was released at the scene with a summons and a future court date. The official holiday weekend started at 6:00 Friday night and will come to an end at 11:59 Monday night.

