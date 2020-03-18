First COVID 19 Death In Missouri Occurs In Columbia

The coronavirus has claimed its first victim in the state of Missouri, in Columbia.

Boone County officials say the patient, who was in their 60’s, recently traveled outside the US and was just diagnosed with COVID 19 on Tuesday.

He had been taken to University Hospital at MU Healthcare where he obtained his diagnosis, all first responders involved with the patient’s stay are now being screened, tested and quarantined for the next 14 days.

As of Wednesday evening, the total number of cases in the state is 24.