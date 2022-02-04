We’re getting a first hand look at some of the snow totals from the lake area.

“There’s been a lot of locations in the Lake of the Ozarks region that saw anywhere from 6 to 8 inches of snow” says Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service.

He says numbers were higher in other areas “And you won’t have to go to far away, up to the north and northeast where they had even more than that…up to 10inches, so a widespread heavy snow event.”

Snow did impact most of the show me state, with more ice further south of Interstate 44.

In other parts of the country, it ranged from heavy snow and ice to wicked weather and tornadoes, some of which were deadly.