News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

First Official Snow Totals Come In From National Weather Service

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 4, 2022 , , , , , ,

We’re getting a first hand look at some of the snow totals from the lake area.

“There’s been a lot of locations in the Lake of the Ozarks region that saw anywhere from 6 to 8 inches of snow” says Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service.

He says numbers were higher in other areas “And you won’t have to go to far away, up to the north and northeast where they had even more than that…up to 10inches, so a widespread heavy snow event.”

Snow did impact most of the show me state, with more ice further south of Interstate 44.

In other parts of the country, it ranged from heavy snow and ice to wicked weather and tornadoes, some of which were deadly.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Business Community Events Local News

Bridal Cave to Host Free Vow Renewal Event

Feb 4, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Entertainment Local News State News

Local Racers Accepted Into APBA Hall Of Champions

Feb 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Health Local News State News

Salad Recall Affects Missouri And Other States

Feb 4, 2022 CBS Radio News

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Community Events Local News

Bridal Cave to Host Free Vow Renewal Event

Feb 4, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Entertainment Local News State News

Local Racers Accepted Into APBA Hall Of Champions

Feb 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Health Local News State News

Salad Recall Affects Missouri And Other States

Feb 4, 2022 CBS Radio News
Local News Top Stories

Coldest Temperatures Of The Year Expected Tonight

Feb 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com