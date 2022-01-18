News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News State News

First Real Snowfall Results In Numerous Accidents Around The Region

ByReporter John Rogger

Jan 17, 2022 , , , , , ,

The first big snowfall across the Lake Area led to more than 30 crashes across the region as roads became icy and slick.

The Highway Patrol reports several of those crashes were in Troop F, including accidents on North Highway 5 in Morgan County, where 22-year-old Justin Herr and 46-year-old Jeremy Dudley collided at Cattle Lane, sending Herr to Lake Regional hospital.

Other accidents include wrecks at US 50 and Morgan County Drive, Highway 87 at Route K, and Highway 54 at Highway 87.

Troop I and A which also cover areas in the Lake Region did not see any snow related crashes.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Business Community Events Crime Local News

Police Will Be Out In Full Force During Upcoming Pub Crawl

Jan 18, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Community Events Entertainment Local News Top Stories

Lake Area Pub Crawl Scheduled For February

Jan 18, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News State News

Jefferson City Comes In At #28 On National List Of “Best Capitol Cities”

Jan 18, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Community Events Crime Local News

Police Will Be Out In Full Force During Upcoming Pub Crawl

Jan 18, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Community Events Entertainment Local News Top Stories

Lake Area Pub Crawl Scheduled For February

Jan 18, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News State News

Jefferson City Comes In At #28 On National List Of “Best Capitol Cities”

Jan 18, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Sunrise Beach Former Police Chief Passes Away Suddenly – Funeral Service Planned

Jan 18, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com