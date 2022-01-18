The first big snowfall across the Lake Area led to more than 30 crashes across the region as roads became icy and slick.

The Highway Patrol reports several of those crashes were in Troop F, including accidents on North Highway 5 in Morgan County, where 22-year-old Justin Herr and 46-year-old Jeremy Dudley collided at Cattle Lane, sending Herr to Lake Regional hospital.

Other accidents include wrecks at US 50 and Morgan County Drive, Highway 87 at Route K, and Highway 54 at Highway 87.

Troop I and A which also cover areas in the Lake Region did not see any snow related crashes.