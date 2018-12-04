First Responders Say “Be Ready” If you Travel During Winter Weather

With possible winter weather in the forecast again for this weekend, first responders around the lake area are cautioning you to take a few simple precautions before hitting the roadways. Rob Odenwald, from the Mid-County Fire District, says one of the most basic steps to take is making sure you have an emergency safety kit in your vehicle.

NEWS-12-4-18 Safe Winter Travel - 4th December 2018

Odenwald also says to pack some warm clothing and socks, blankets and perhaps a small shovel and some ice melt. The ice melt can be used if you get stuck off the road and find your exhaust pipe blocked by snow. A first aid kit and knowing some of the basics of first aid are also recommended if you find yourself having to routinely drive in winter weather.