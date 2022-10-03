News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

First Round Of “Shop With A Cop” Events Starting To Get Scheduled

The first fundraising event for this year’s “Shop With a Cop” campaign for the Camden County sheriff’s Department has been put on the schedule.

Sergeant Scott Hines says the department will be hosting a biscuits and gravy breakfast in the sheriff’s department lobby on Monday, October 17th, starting at 8:00 and going until the food runs out.

The “Shop With a Cop” program will run through mid-December when the department will, then, do some Christmas shopping with families in need.

Also helping the effort again will be troopers from the highway patrol, state park rangers, conservation agents and other law enforcement agencies.

