News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Fishing Derby Returns To Osage Beach City Fishing Pond

By

The Osage Beach Fishing Derby is coming up Tuesday, August 3rd at the city park fishing pond.

It’s free to fish at the pond from 5 pm until 8 pm, and if you need equipment they’ll have some for you to use.

The fishing pond was re-opened to the public in June 2019 after having closed down in 2013 due to flood damage.

Catfish, bluegill and largemouth bass have been added to the pond over the last few years under the direction of the Missouri Department of conservation.

 

***More info:

The Osage Beach Fishing Derby will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 5-8pm. Join us for this entirely free event and enjoy the evening fishing with family or friends! Equipment will be provided if needed, along with a hot dog snack and a chance to win prizes!

The Fishing Derby will be held at the Osage Beach City Park Fishing Pond. A little background on our fishing pond…it reopened to the public on June 1, 2019 after being closed since the summer of 2013 due to flood damage.  There have been many repairs and additions including an emergency spillway, new flood gate, and in-house dredging — all completed in spring of 2016.  The pond was restocked with catfish and bluegill in fall of 2016 and largemouth bass in summer of 2017.  Fishing was not permitted during this time to allow the fish to grow and spawn, all with direction from Missouri Department of Conservation.

For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 573.302.7460

Filed Under: Entertainment, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com