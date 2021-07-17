Fishing Derby Returns To Osage Beach City Fishing Pond

The Osage Beach Fishing Derby is coming up Tuesday, August 3rd at the city park fishing pond.

It’s free to fish at the pond from 5 pm until 8 pm, and if you need equipment they’ll have some for you to use.

The fishing pond was re-opened to the public in June 2019 after having closed down in 2013 due to flood damage.

Catfish, bluegill and largemouth bass have been added to the pond over the last few years under the direction of the Missouri Department of conservation.

