Fishing Derby Returns To Osage Beach City Fishing Pond

The Osage Beach Fishing Derby is coming up Tuesday, August 3rd at the city park fishing pond.
It’s free to fish at the pond from 5 pm until 8 pm, and if you need equipment they’ll have some for you to use.
The fishing pond was re-opened to the public in June 2019 after having closed down in 2013 due to flood damage.
Catfish, bluegill and largemouth bass have been added to the pond over the last few years under the direction of the Missouri Department of conservation.
***More info:
The Osage Beach Fishing Derby will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 5-8pm. Join us for this entirely free event and enjoy the evening fishing with family or friends! Equipment will be provided if needed, along with a hot dog snack and a chance to win prizes!
The Fishing Derby will be held at the Osage Beach City Park Fishing Pond. A little background on our fishing pond…it reopened to the public on June 1, 2019 after being closed since the summer of 2013 due to flood damage. There have been many repairs and additions including an emergency spillway, new flood gate, and in-house dredging — all completed in spring of 2016. The pond was restocked with catfish and bluegill in fall of 2016 and largemouth bass in summer of 2017. Fishing was not permitted during this time to allow the fish to grow and spawn, all with direction from Missouri Department of Conservation.
For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 573.302.7460