If you’re out and about this weekend, you might see a few more fishing boats than you might think for this time of the year with one of them shoving off from the Alhonna Resort…

“This coming weekend there’s a Bassin’ Bob Tournament this Saturday, it’s going to be a cold day and it’s a winter bass challenge” says Lake area professional fishing guide Jack Uxa, “I do believe it is the last one of the year, so that means it will be the championship and they will crown a points champion.”

Uxa also says there will be a flurry of tournaments as we get closer to the spring including Major League Fishing’s Toyota event coming up the first weekend of March and the Phoenix BFL on March 12…more than 200 entries are expected for the BFL.