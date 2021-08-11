Fitzpatrick To Run For State Auditor On Republican Ticket

State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says he will be running for state auditor.

Fitzpatrick has been serving the state since 2013.

The Republican Candidate began as a Missouri House Representative and six years later was appointed state treasurer.

Fitzpatrick says his years as budget chairman and treasurer give him an enhanced perspective for the position.

The decision to run follows the announcement earlier this year that current State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, will not run for re-election in 2022.

Galloway was unsuccessful in her attempt to beat Governor Mike Parson in the 2020 Governor’s race.