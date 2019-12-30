News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Five Hurt, Three Arrested, One on the Run After Camden Co. Crash

By Leave a Comment

Five people are hurt, three seriously in a wreck in Camden County. It happened on Highway 5 at Dry Hollow Road Sunday evening. 44-year old Brad Vanantwerp of Lebanon was eastbound on Dry Hollow Road when he failed to yield, pulling out in front of a vehicle driven by 41-year old Sabina Alexander of Springfield. That caused a t-bone collision that sent Vanantwerp’s vehicle off the right side of the road, where it rolled over. Four of the injured persons were in that car. None of them were wearing seatbelts. All are from Lebanon. 37-year old James Helm, 35-year old Martha Sadler, and 47-year old Bobbie Taylor were all seriously injured and were taken to Lake Regional. They were also arrested for possession of drugs including prescription pills, pot, and methamphetamine. Vanantwerp suffered minor injuries and fled the scene. Alexander also received minor injuries.

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions
Web Design & Maintenance by Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions