Five Hurt, Three Arrested, One on the Run After Camden Co. Crash

Five people are hurt, three seriously in a wreck in Camden County. It happened on Highway 5 at Dry Hollow Road Sunday evening. 44-year old Brad Vanantwerp of Lebanon was eastbound on Dry Hollow Road when he failed to yield, pulling out in front of a vehicle driven by 41-year old Sabina Alexander of Springfield. That caused a t-bone collision that sent Vanantwerp’s vehicle off the right side of the road, where it rolled over. Four of the injured persons were in that car. None of them were wearing seatbelts. All are from Lebanon. 37-year old James Helm, 35-year old Martha Sadler, and 47-year old Bobbie Taylor were all seriously injured and were taken to Lake Regional. They were also arrested for possession of drugs including prescription pills, pot, and methamphetamine. Vanantwerp suffered minor injuries and fled the scene. Alexander also received minor injuries.