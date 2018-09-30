Five Injured, One Seriously, in Morgan County Traffic Accident

A two-vehicle accident late Saturday afternoon at the junction of routes Y and W in Morgan County sends five people to the emergency room. The highway patrol report indicates that it happened when 65-year-old Kevin Neel, of Eldon, failed to stop at a stop sign pulling into the path of 55-year-old Diana Holmes, of Rocky Mount. Holmes was seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional before being flown to University Hospital. Neel suffered moderate injuries with three passengers…ages 8, 11 and 12…suffered minor injuries. They were taken and treated at Lake Regional. All five of the injured were wearing seat belts at the time.