Five People Now Arrested in Connection to Dallas County Murder

Following the capture of murder suspect Billy Sage Medley in Oklahoma on Tuesday, authorities have now made five arrests in connection to the slayings of Joe and Brandy Allen of Tunas. Medley and Jeffrey Stevenson are accused of killing the couple and both are charged with murder, burglary, armed criminal action, and stealing, while Medley’s also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. Cody Depriest and Kody Wilson are accused of abandoning a corpse. Wilson and Athena Venable are both charged with hindering prosecution by harboring a fugitive for allegedly helping to hide Medley.