Five Sentenced to Dept. of Corrections from Camden County

Five people have been sent to the Department of Corrections from Camden County this week. Prosecuting Attorney Heather Miller says three of those cases involved possession of controlled substances – they were Steven Beeler, Matthew Schymos, and Paul Holderness, all of Camdenton. Deandre Demarcus Foxx of Camdenton was sentenced to seven years for second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Randie Ray Oliver of Climax Springs was given a five-year sentence for being a chronic DWI offender.