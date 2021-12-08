Flags are flying at half-staff today (Wednesday) in honor of a fallen firefighter from the Belgrade district.

Governor Mike Parson issued the directive to take place from sunrise to sunset at all government buildings in Washington County, at the Firefighter Memorial in Kingdom City and at all firehouses statewide.

The gesture is to recognize Belgrade Firefighter James Dale Jenkins who suffered a fatal heart attack after responding to a house fire on December 3rd in Potosi.

Jenkins served more than 50 years in the business.

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in Washington County, the Firefighter Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City, and fire houses statewide on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from sunrise to sunset in honor of Belgrade Firefighter James Dale Jenkins.

“We are saddened to learn of James Dale Jenkins’ passing. Firefighter Jenkins leaves a lasting legacy as a patriot and selfless public servant who cared deeply about the people of Missouri,” Governor Parson said. “He served courageously in the Vietnam War in the 1960s, and after returning home in 1970, he joined the Belgrade Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighter Jenkins made both Missouri and the nation safer through his more than 50 years of service.”

On December 3, Firefighter Jenkins was among the firefighters who responded to a structure fire in Potosi. He subsequently suffered a heart attack and died the same day. His death is considered to be in the line of duty. His funeral will be held on December 8.

Firefighter Jenkins served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. He joined the Belgrade Volunteer Fire Department in 1970 and rose to the rank of assistant chief, a position he held for more than 20 years, before stepping back and serving as a captain and then as a firefighter, so others could advance within the department.

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Firefighter Jenkins is laid to rest. To view the proclamation, click here.