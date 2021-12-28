U.S. and Missouri State flags are being flown at half-staff today (Tuesday) at all government buildings and firehouses from sunrise to sunset to honor another fallen firefighter killed in the line of duty.

Boone County Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney was among the first responders arriving at the scene of an accident on Interstate-70, west of Columbia, last Wednesday, the 22nd.

While working the scene, a tractor trailer truck then struck fire service and EMS vehicles killing Gladney.

Gladney started his career in the fire service industry as a volunteer for Boone County back in 1986 before moving up the ranks.

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in Boone County, the Firefighter Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City, and firehouses statewide on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from sunrise to sunset in honor of Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney.

Early on the morning of December 22, 2021, Assistant Chief Gladney was among the first responders who responded to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 70 westbound, east of Columbia. While Assistant Chief Gladney and other Boone County Fire Protection District and EMS personnel worked at the accident scene, a tractor trailer struck fire service and EMS vehicles, killing Assistant Chief Gladney in the line of duty.

“We are deeply saddened that Assistant Chief Gladney tragically lost his life answering the call to assist others during an emergency,” Governor Parson said. “Chief Gladney had devoted his career to selflessly serving the people of Boone County and the State of Missouri. He mentored the next generation of firefighters to ensure they performed their duties safely and maintained the district’s proud traditions. We are grateful for his commitment to public service and are praying for his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Bryant Gladney began his fire service career as a volunteer firefighter with the Boone County Fire Protection District in 1986 and was promoted to Lieutenant of Station 1 in 1994. He was hired by the Fire District to serve as the EMS Education Program Manager in 2011 and was promoted to Captain in 2015.

Captain Gladney was promoted to Assistant Chief in 2020 and was assigned to lead the EMS Bureau. In 2021, Bryant assumed responsibilities for the Fire District’s Training Bureau, serving as Bureau Director. He also served as a Fire District Duty Chief.

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Assistant Chief Gladney is laid to rest. To view the proclamation, click here.