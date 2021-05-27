Flash Flood Warning In Effect For Benton/Morgan Counties

Flash Flood Warning including Versailles MO, Warsaw MO, Lincoln MO until 4:30 PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Benton County in central Missouri... Morgan County in central Missouri... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 1032 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Versailles, Warsaw, Village of Four Seasons, Lincoln, Cole Camp, Stover, Laurie and Sunrise Beach. This includes the following low water crossings... Route DD at Knobby Creek 6 miles northeast of Edwards, Route O near Laurie, Route V at Deer Creek near Hastain, Route WW at Archer Creek northeast of Lakeview Heights and Route BB at Gabriel Creek near Florence. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.