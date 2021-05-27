News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Flash Flood Warning In Effect For Benton/Morgan Counties

By

 

Flash Flood Warning including Versailles MO, Warsaw MO, Lincoln MO until 4:30 PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
  Benton County in central Missouri...
  Morgan County in central Missouri...

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 1032 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
  heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
  has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are
  possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
  to begin shortly.

  HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

  SOURCE...Radar.

  IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
           areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
           other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
  Versailles, Warsaw, Village of Four Seasons, Lincoln, Cole Camp,
  Stover, Laurie and Sunrise Beach.

This includes the following low water crossings...
  Route DD at Knobby Creek 6 miles northeast of Edwards, Route O
  near Laurie, Route V at Deer Creek near Hastain, Route WW at
  Archer Creek northeast of Lakeview Heights and Route BB at Gabriel
  Creek near Florence.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com