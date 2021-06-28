News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Flash Flood Warning In Effect For Part Of The Lake Area

By

 

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northern Camden and Miller Counties, including Eldon MO, Osage Beach MO, Lake Ozark MO until 12:45 AM CDT.

 

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Morgan County including Versailles MO, Laurie MO, Barnett MO until 11:30 PM CDT.

 

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
  Northeastern Camden County in central Missouri...
  Western Miller County in central Missouri...

* Until 1245 AM CDT Tuesday.

* At 638 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
  heavy rain across the warned area. 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain has
  already fallen from east of Camdenton to east of Bagnall and the
  band of heavy rain will continue to move northward into Miller
  County through mid evening. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
  to begin shortly.

  HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

  SOURCE...Radar.

  IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
           areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
           other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
  Eldon, Osage Beach, Village of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, Linn
  Creek, Tuscumbia and Olean.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood
deaths occur in vehicles.


The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
  Morgan County in central Missouri...

* Until 1130 PM CDT Monday.

* At 523 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
  heavy rain across eastern Morgan County. Flash flooding is ongoing
  or expected to begin shortly.

  HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

  SOURCE...Radar.

  IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
           areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
           other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
  Versailles, Laurie, Sunrise Beach, Barnett, Gravois Mills, Rocky
  Mount and Lake of The Ozarks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

 

Filed Under: Local News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com