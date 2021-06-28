Flash Flood Warning In Effect For Part Of The Lake Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northern Camden and Miller Counties, including Eldon MO, Osage Beach MO, Lake Ozark MO until 12:45 AM CDT.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Morgan County including Versailles MO, Laurie MO, Barnett MO until 11:30 PM CDT.

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Camden County in central Missouri... Western Miller County in central Missouri... * Until 1245 AM CDT Tuesday. * At 638 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain has already fallen from east of Camdenton to east of Bagnall and the band of heavy rain will continue to move northward into Miller County through mid evening. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Eldon, Osage Beach, Village of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, Linn Creek, Tuscumbia and Olean. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles.

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Morgan County in central Missouri... * Until 1130 PM CDT Monday. * At 523 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across eastern Morgan County. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Versailles, Laurie, Sunrise Beach, Barnett, Gravois Mills, Rocky Mount and Lake of The Ozarks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles.