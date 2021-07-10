Flash Flood Warning Issued For Hickory, Benton And Camden Counties

Flash Flood Warning including Hermitage MO, Wheatland MO, Macks Creek MO until 10:00 PM CDT

Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Springfield MO 356 PM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southern Benton County in central Missouri... Southwestern Camden County in central Missouri... Hickory County in central Missouri... East Central St. Clair County in west central Missouri... * Until 1000 PM CDT Saturday. * At 356 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Hermitage, Wheatland, Macks Creek, Preston, Cross Timbers, Climax Springs, Gerster and Fristoe. This includes the following low water crossings... Little Niangua at County Road 200, Little Niangua at County Road 66, Macks Creek at Coffey Hollow Road, Turkey Creek at Jackman Avenue and Weaubleau Creek at 350 Road. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles.