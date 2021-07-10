News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Flash Flood Warning Issued For Hickory, Benton And Camden Counties

By

Flash Flood Warning including Hermitage MO, Wheatland MO, Macks Creek MO until 10:00 PM CDT

 

Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service Springfield MO
356 PM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
  Southern Benton County in central Missouri...
  Southwestern Camden County in central Missouri...
  Hickory County in central Missouri...
  East Central St. Clair County in west central Missouri...

* Until 1000 PM CDT Saturday.

* At 356 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
  heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
  have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
  shortly.

  HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

  SOURCE...Radar.

  IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
           areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
           other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
  Hermitage, Wheatland, Macks Creek, Preston, Cross Timbers, Climax
  Springs, Gerster and Fristoe.

This includes the following low water crossings...
  Little Niangua at County Road 200, Little Niangua at County Road
  66, Macks Creek at Coffey Hollow Road, Turkey Creek at Jackman
  Avenue and Weaubleau Creek at 350 Road.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com