Flash Flood Watch Continues Into Thursday Night

Several counties in Mid-Missouri, including Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton remain in a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday night.

“The ground is just soaked already…it can’t take anymore, so that water is just going to flow down the streets, into the creeks and streams and eventually into the Lake. That could cause some localized flooding” says Ray Miller, Meteorologist with the Weatherology Weather Center, “the metaphor of “like a wet sponge” really works here in this case. That’s what’s happening to the ground, it can only take so much water before it just starts to run off…and that’s exactly what’s happening here.”

He tells KRMS News you should never cross a road covered in flowing water and it’s always best to turn around in favor of another route if there’s any water on the road.

Additional info:

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright. * Through this evening. * A very moist air mass with a slow moving weak front over the area will continue to have the potential to produce clusters of heavy rain producing showers and thunderstorms with localized rainfall rates of two inches per hour or more possible. * Localized flash flooding will be possible. Watch for flash flooding in areas where heavy rain has occurred or has occurred upstream from your location. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor radar trends and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.