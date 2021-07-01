News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Flash Flood Watch Continues Into Thursday Night

By

Several counties in Mid-Missouri, including Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton remain in a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday night.

“The ground is just soaked already…it can’t take anymore, so that water is just going to flow down the streets, into the creeks and streams and eventually into the Lake. That could cause some localized flooding” says Ray Miller, Meteorologist with the Weatherology Weather Center, “the metaphor of “like a wet sponge” really works here in this case. That’s what’s happening to the ground, it can only take so much water before it just starts to run off…and that’s exactly what’s happening here.”

He tells KRMS News you should never cross a road covered in flowing water and it’s always best to turn around in favor of another route if there’s any water on the road.

 

Additional info:

 

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas,
  Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including
  the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar,
  Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell,
  Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan,
  Newton, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, St. Clair, Stone, Taney,
  Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright.

* Through this evening.

* A very moist air mass with a slow moving weak front over the area
  will continue to have the potential to produce clusters of heavy
  rain producing showers and thunderstorms with localized rainfall
  rates of two inches per hour or more possible.

* Localized flash flooding will be possible. Watch for flash
  flooding in areas where heavy rain has occurred or has occurred
  upstream from your location.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor radar trends and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com