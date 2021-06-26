News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Flash Flood Watch In Effect As Rain Continues For Missouri

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s urging caution on the road as a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until Sunday.

Several roads north of Highway 50 area either closed or covered with water at this time.

Weather forecasters say there are some guidelines to follow if you run across water in the road.

“The guidelines that I use, and this is a general guideline…if you can still see the pavement markings, the shoulder markers or the lane markers…then the water isn’t that deep. If you cannot see any of the lane markers, then the water is too deep to cross” says Meteorologist Ray Miller with Weatherology, “the simplest advice is to simply turn around (when you find water crossing the road) and find an alternate route. It takes very little water to float a car and carry it downstream.”

Friday night into Saturday morning there have already been numerous water rescues, including some near Columbia and Jefferson City, as well as areas south towards Springfield.

For the latest road closures click here: https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html

 

*Additional info:

Bourbon-Crawford-Cherokee-Benton-Morgan-Miller-Maries-Vernon-St.
Clair-Hickory-Camden-Barton-Cedar-Polk-Dallas-Jasper-Dade-
Including the cities of Filley, Quincy, Crockerville, Stippville,
Chicopee, Whitakerville, Bolivar, Foose, Lake Ozark, Aurora
Springs, Vichy, Cole Camp, Mora, Village of Four Seasons,
Lockwood, Versailles, Lowell, Columbus, March, Johnson City,
Hermitage, Decaturville, Carthage, Fort Scott, Appleton City,
Meinert, Neutral, Wheatland, Cedar Springs, Olive, Roach,
Camdenton, Charity, Lamar, El Dorado Springs, Lincoln, Kenoma,
Windyville, Riverton, Arnica, Tiffin, Osage Beach, Plad, Laurie,
Edmonson, Joplin, Caplinger Mills, Buffalo, Baxter Springs, Lone
Oak, Rocky Mount, Stockton, Pittsburg, Greenfield, Cross Timbers,
Pawnee Station, Eldon, Stover, Weaubleau, Nevada, Sherwin, and
Warsaw
455 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas,
  Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including
  the following areas, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas,
  Hickory, Jasper, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Polk, St. Clair and
  Vernon.

* Through Sunday morning.

* Showers and thunderstorms will continue to track across the area
  today and tonight. Some areas have already received 1 to 3 inches
  of rainfall, with localized heavier amounts. An additional 1 to 3
  inches, with localized heavier amounts are possible through early
  Sunday morning.

* Rainfall rates of 3 to 4 inches per hour with the heaviest storms
  will quickly lead to excessive runoff. Low  water crossings,
  creeks and streams will be susceptible to flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

