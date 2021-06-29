Flash Flood Watch Remains In Effect For The Lake Area

A Flash Flood Watch continues for the Lake Area and other nearby counties with more rain expected in the coming days.

“We’ve already had some pretty impressive rainfall totals coming in already. Nearly 2 to 4 inches of rain in the area alone, and up to 10 inches in areas north” says Meteorologist Ray Miller with the Weatherology Weather Center.

He tells KRMS News the ground is already soaked through much of the region and the Flash Flood Watch the Lake Area continues through Tuesday.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Hickory, Jasper, Miller, Morgan, Polk, St. Clair and Vernon. * Through Tuesday evening. * Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are possible across the area through Tuesday. Saturated soils from recent excessive rainfall will result in an increased flash flood threat. * While not all areas will receive rainfall, the storms that do form will produce heavy rainfall potentially leading to flooding. Low water crossings, creeks and streams will be susceptible to flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.