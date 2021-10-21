Flights Take To The Sky From Chicago To The Lake Area

They’re celebrating over in Waynesville today, as new flights are taking to the skies from the St. Robert/Waynesville Airport to Chicago O’Hare international.

It’s part of an operation put together by the city and the Sustainable Ozarks Partnership with United Express through SkyWest Airlines.

Officials say the planes are making 2 non-stop round-trip flights per day from the airport, opening a link to the Fort Leonard Wood and Lake of the Ozarks areas and destinations that lead worldwide in Chicago.

It also opens a link to military service members serving at the Fort, along with their families.

Here is the full details on the new flights:

FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI – The Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport (WSRA) will celebrate the new United Express jet service, provided by SkyWest Airlines, on Oct. 21. The new daily flights from the WSRA to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) began on Oct. 12.

United Express will provide two daily round trip flights between the WSRA and Chicago on their CRJ200 jet that seats 50 passengers. Every passenger enjoys a window or aisle seat on this jet. This service will connect WSRA passengers with 978 daily direct flights to almost 180 U.S. cities and 74 daily direct flights to 54 international destinations from ORD.

“This new service to Chicago provides a huge benefit to Fort Leonard Wood and the surrounding communities. Chicago is a major hub for air traffic and provides robust options for connections to destinations across the United States and around the world. This means that Fort Leonard Wood service members and military families will be able to travel more efficiently, reducing cost for the DOD and improving the quality of life for military members and families,” said Sustainable Ozarks Partnership executive director Dorsey Newcomb.

Passengers at the WSRA will still enjoy the same conveniences the airport has always offered, including free parking and free wi-fi while waiting to board the plane. Those traveling from the WSRA can find complete instructions on preparing for their upcoming flight, including installation access procedures, on the airport’s website: www.flyflw.com.

Those wishing to fly from the WSRA can book their tickets on any major online ticketing website or go directly to www.united.com. There is also a link from the WSRA website that will direct passengers to the United Airlines website to book tickets.