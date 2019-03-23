News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Flood Levels Surpass 1993; State Parks Open for Displaced Residents

photo courtesy of MoDot

Flooding in Missouri has reached record levels that could take years to recover from. According to the Farm Bureau, the 1993 floods peaked at 25.3 feet. That’s three feet lower than this year’s floods, which were at 28.1 feet heading into the weekend. The bureau says the previous record flooding in 2011 caused damages that many farmers are still working to repair.

In the meantime, the state parks department is opening up campgrounds for people displaced by the floodwaters. Anyone forced out of their homes as a result of the floods can stay in any state park at no cost for up to 30 days. You must show proof of your displacement. You can get more information at www.mostateparks.com.

