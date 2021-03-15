News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Flood Warning Continues For Portions Of Camden, Pulaski, Laclede And Dallas Counties

By

brown tree log on river

Photo by Nazrin B-va on Unsplash

A flood warning continues this morning for portions of southern Camden County, The Fort Leonard Wood area of Pulaski County and all of Dallas and Laclede Counties.

According to the National Weather Service, around 1 to 2 inches of rain fell Sunday, leading to a second rise in the small streams and creeks across the area.

Areas under the warning include low water crossings in Fort Leonard Wood, Lebanon, Camdenton and Macks Creek.

Officials say crossings at Osage Fork, Bear Creek, Dry Auglaize Creek and Elk Creek are impassible at this time.

 

 

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY FOR
SOUTHWESTERN CAMDEN, DALLAS, LACLEDE, NORTHERN WEBSTER AND NORTHERN
WRIGHT COUNTIES...

At 441 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported Flooding.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell yesterday leading to a second
rise in small streams, creeks, and rivers.  The rain has ended,
however, residual flooding will continue today.

Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Western Fort Leonard Wood, Lebanon, Marshfield, Camdenton, Conway,
  Niangua, Macks Creek and Morgan.

This includes the following low water crossings...
  Osage Fork at Highway J, Bear Creek at Highway FF, Dry Auglaize
  Creek at Highway BB, and Elk Creek at Highway Z.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com