Flood Warning Continues For Portions Of Camden, Pulaski, Laclede And Dallas Counties

A flood warning continues this morning for portions of southern Camden County, The Fort Leonard Wood area of Pulaski County and all of Dallas and Laclede Counties.

According to the National Weather Service, around 1 to 2 inches of rain fell Sunday, leading to a second rise in the small streams and creeks across the area.

Areas under the warning include low water crossings in Fort Leonard Wood, Lebanon, Camdenton and Macks Creek.

Officials say crossings at Osage Fork, Bear Creek, Dry Auglaize Creek and Elk Creek are impassible at this time.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN CAMDEN, DALLAS, LACLEDE, NORTHERN WEBSTER AND NORTHERN WRIGHT COUNTIES... At 441 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported Flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell yesterday leading to a second rise in small streams, creeks, and rivers. The rain has ended, however, residual flooding will continue today. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Western Fort Leonard Wood, Lebanon, Marshfield, Camdenton, Conway, Niangua, Macks Creek and Morgan. This includes the following low water crossings... Osage Fork at Highway J, Bear Creek at Highway FF, Dry Auglaize Creek at Highway BB, and Elk Creek at Highway Z. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.