A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the Lake Region.

The National Weather Service says several storms and showers are expected over the next few days, which could result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and all low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Rainfall totals from the system are estimated to be between 1 to 2 inches or more and residents are asked to “turn around, don’t drown” when you see water crossing the roadway.

The watch is expected to expire on Thursday.