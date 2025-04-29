Flood Watch In Effect Until Thursday Across The Lake Region

From the National Weather Service…..Flood Watch in effect in Camden, Miller, Morgan, Benton, Hickory, Laclede, Pulaski, Maries and Dallas Counties….

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following

areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford and Missouri, including the

following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian,

Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper,

Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton,

Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair, Stone,

Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright.

* WHEN…From 7 AM CDT this morning through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected

today through Thursday morning. Expect widespread amounts of

1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 4 to 6 inches

within areas that see multiple rounds of heavy rain within

thunderstorms.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.