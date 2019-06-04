News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Flooding Causes Cancellation of Katy Trail Ride

Flooding in Missouri has caused the cancellation of an annual tradition that draws hundreds of participants all over the country and abroad. Organizers of the Katy Trail Bike Ride say there were expecting as many as 350 cyclists from the United States and Overseas. The five-day, 240 mile trek was scheduled to take place later this month. Mother nature had other plans, though. Nearly 100 miles of the trail are currently closed due to floods between Boonville and St. Charles. Missouri State Parks officials say it will take weeks for the water to recede before they can start assessing and repairing the damages left behind. The Katy Trail Ride is expected to resume in June of 2020.

