Flooding Concerns Continue Into The Work Week

By


Scattered rain and thunderstorms continue for Lake of the Ozarks.

That’s prompted the National Weather Service to extend the Flash Flood Watch until Tuesday.

With all the water out there, there continues to be the risk of it flooding low lying areas and low water crossings.

Flood Warnings are also in effect for the Missouri River and
the Osage River near the Mari-Osa Campground.

 

Additional Info:

Bourbon-Crawford-Cherokee-Benton-Morgan-Miller-Vernon-St. Clair-
Hickory-Camden-Barton-Cedar-Polk-Dallas-Jasper-Dade-
Including the cities of Filley, Quincy, Crockerville, Stippville,
Chicopee, Whitakerville, Bolivar, Foose, Lake Ozark, Aurora
Springs, Cole Camp, Mora, Village of Four Seasons, Lockwood,
Versailles, Lowell, Columbus, March, Johnson City, Hermitage,
Decaturville, Carthage, Fort Scott, Appleton City, Meinert,
Neutral, Wheatland, Cedar Springs, Olive, Roach, Camdenton,
Charity, Lamar, El Dorado Springs, Lincoln, Kenoma, Windyville,
Riverton, Arnica, Tiffin, Osage Beach, Plad, Laurie, Edmonson,
Joplin, Caplinger Mills, Buffalo, Baxter Springs, Lone Oak, Rocky
Mount, Stockton, Pittsburg, Greenfield, Cross Timbers, Pawnee
Station, Eldon, Stover, Weaubleau, Nevada, Sherwin, and Warsaw
318 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Springfield has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include Portions of southeast Kansas,
  including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford.
  Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barton,
  Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Hickory, Jasper, Miller,
  Morgan, Polk, St. Clair and Vernon.

* Through Tuesday morning.

* Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall
  are possible across the area through tonight. Saturated soils from
  recent excessive rainfall will result in an increased flash flood
  threat.

* While not all areas will receive rainfall, the storms that do form
  will produce heavy rainfall potentially leading to flooding. Low
  water crossings, creeks and streams will be susceptible to
  flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

