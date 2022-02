Officials are asking resident to be careful when traveling through portions of Pulaski County.

Right now, localized flooding is occurring in the rivers and creeks, which are expected to crest later today.

Those areas include J Highway in the Duke area, Roubidoux Creek in Waynesville, where the RV Park and Superior Road are closed and most low water crossing in the region.

They say you should be cautious before crossing, and do not cross any area that has water over the roadway