A 57-year-old from Roach is in custody on an out-of-state felony warrant after being arrested by the highway patrol. The highway patrol report indicates Wesley Merle Cheek was taken into custody just before 2:00 Tuesday afternoon. Cheek had been wanted for failing to appear on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm out of Volusia County, Florida. Cheek is being held on no bond in the Camden County Jail.