News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Flow Of Water Slowed From Dam To Dam In Effort To Reduce Flooding

By

Truman and Bagnell dams are working in harmony to protect the Osage River corridor in the midst of the ongoing rain across the Ozarks.

Officials with Truman’s parent company Evergy say they’ve stopped generation for the time being while officials at Ameren say they have reduced the generation to the lowest point possible, in order to maintain the ongoing inflow of water from area creeks in streams.

The efforts between the two dams and the US Army Corps of Engineers is to lessen the flood waters leaving the Osage into the already flooded Missouri River.

Once the rain showers end and some of the water recedes, both dams are expected to work on lowering the water levels at Truman before returning to normal operations.

Filed Under: Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com