Flow Of Water Slowed From Dam To Dam In Effort To Reduce Flooding

Truman and Bagnell dams are working in harmony to protect the Osage River corridor in the midst of the ongoing rain across the Ozarks.

Officials with Truman’s parent company Evergy say they’ve stopped generation for the time being while officials at Ameren say they have reduced the generation to the lowest point possible, in order to maintain the ongoing inflow of water from area creeks in streams.

The efforts between the two dams and the US Army Corps of Engineers is to lessen the flood waters leaving the Osage into the already flooded Missouri River.

Once the rain showers end and some of the water recedes, both dams are expected to work on lowering the water levels at Truman before returning to normal operations.