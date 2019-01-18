News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Flu Numbers Down So Far This Season

The flu season has been relatively quiet in the area this year. Mike Herbert is the Administrator at the Miller County Health Center and he says the number of cases is way down compared to last season.

Flu season generally begins in October. This season Miller County’s highest numbers came in mid-December.

Despite the lower numbers, health officials still encourage you to get vaccinated, especially young children, the elderly, and anyone with compromised immune systems. So far there have been four deaths from influenza in Missouri this season, and 637 pneumonia & influenza related deaths.

