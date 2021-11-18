Flu Season Starts Early For Children On The West Side

The Hurricane Deck Elementary School in Sunrise Beach has seen an increased number of students having to be sent home due to sickness.

School nurse Meagan Hardwick says this type of increase in flu cases usually happens more during the winter flu season, but the season has started early this year.

Hardwick also offers some tips for parents to help keep their students healthy “Avoid close contact with people who are sick, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw that tissue in the trash, avoid touching your eyes, noise or mouth and make sure to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. If you’re sick, stay home…unless you’re seeing a medical professional and make sure to wash your hands with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds.

It’s recommended if your child is running a fever 100 or above to keep him, or her, home for the day.

Hurricane Deck Principal Christy Moulder says attendance this past Tuesday was down to 88 percent.