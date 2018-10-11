Flu Shots Offered at Several Locations Around the Lake

A number of locations around the lake will be conducting flu shot clinics over the next several weeks. Flu shots are available at Lake Regional’s primary care clinics, regional pharmacies, and occupational medicine center. The Morgan County Health Center will be offering the shots at the Westside Senior Center in Laurie next Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages everyone over six months old to get a flu shot. It’s also recommended that you get it early. It takes about two weeks after the shot is administered for the antibodies to develop.