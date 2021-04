Fog is taking the blame for a car going airborne and then hitting a tree in Morgan County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Maida Korang of Stover was driving on Route J when she came up on Highway 5 in dense fog.

Troopers say she went through the intersection and across the highway before the car she was driving left the ground and then hit a tree.

Korang was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital with serious injuries and investigators say she was not wearing a seat belt.