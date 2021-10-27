News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden County EMA Director Laments The Lack Of Public Storm Shelters.

By

 

Camden County residents wanting to hunker down in a public shelter during severe weather, including tornadoes, are out of luck.

“Camden County does not have a single shelter. Not one” says Emergency Management Director Samantha Henley.

She tells KRMS News there is some conversation underway which could, in the future, bring a storm shelter to the county “We’re working with a few churches, trying to move them into becoming shelters. They’ve expressed interest in becoming the first shelters for Camden County.”

Henley goes on to say, in the meantime, the EMA is also searching for other possible options “Anybody with a large building that wants to step forward, to say hey we are willing to work with you on this, will be most welcomed.”

Other than the time it would take to secure a location and get the doors open to a storm shelter, the biggest drawback…according to Henley…would be liability issues.

Presently bigger cities across Missouri do offer storm shelters, such as malls or colleges, in the event of dangerous weather conditions or for those who live in mobile homes.

Filed Under: Local News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com